Teach for Nigeria launches The Incubation Hub

By Elizabeth Osayande

With the aim of driving education-focused social change in the country, Teach for Nigeria, an NGO focused on enlisting Nigeria’s most promising future leaders in the effort to expand educational and life opportunities for all children in Nigeria, has launched The Incubation Hub.

In a statement by the organisation’s Media Executive, Bola Adekoya-Olukuewu, participants will get access to training and support resources to develop and scale innovative solutions aimed at addressing educational challenges in Nigeria.

Adekoya-Olukuewu read: “Teach for Nigeria, a non-profit organisation committed to developing young leaders to address educational inequity across Nigeria, in partnership with NNPC/ SNEPCo and its Co-Venture Partners (Exxon, TUPNI and Nae) has announced the launch of an incubation programme called the Incubation Hub.

“The programme was initiated as part of Teach for Nigeria’s commitment to provide much-needed support to the alumni of its Fellowship programme to scale their ‘Be The Change’ projects.

“Upon completion of the Fellowship programme, TFN Alumni have scaled their Be The Change projects to fully registered social enterprises.

“The incubation hub gives a unique opportunity to our alumni community to accelerate growth for their enterprises.

“Participants will be equipped with the practical knowledge required to build and sustain their social innovations through a three-month intensive training, access to post program support and opportunity to pitch for seed funding for their organizations.

“This year, 20 northern-based initiatives focused on promoting access to education and improving quality of life for children in low communities have been selected as the pioneer cohort of TFN’s Incubation Hub.”

Folawe Omikunle, CEO, Teach for Nigeria in the statement noted that the Incubation Hub was aimed at supporting “our Alumni to scale their initiatives for tackling educational inequity in Nigeria and after going through a rigorous selection process, 20 Initiatives have been selected as the pioneer cohort of the Incubation Hub.

“We truly believe that this brings us a step further towards our vision that ‘one day every Nigerian child will have the opportunity to attain an excellent education.”

Commenting on the launch, Oluwaseun Samson-Olawale, Social Performance and Social Investment Adviser for SNEPCo, added that working with Teach For Nigeria to implement the Incubation Hub aligns with SNEPco’s goal “to deepen the gains in the classroom by supporting sustainable and adaptable social impact initiatives focused on fighting educational inequity across Nigeria.”

