South East Presidency:  We’re yet to take a position  – Ebonyi PDP elders

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Elders of the The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ebonyi state, have said though it is the turn of Ndigbo to produce the President, the zone is yet to take a position on the matter.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, shortly after the inauguration of the party’s caretaker Committee for Ebonyi State, former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hon. Frank Ogbuewu flanked by former Secretary to government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator Sam O. Egwu and Senator Obinna Ogba and sixty others said: “it is now common knowledge that our Governor Engr. Dave Umahi has formally defected to All Progressives Congress, APC, which officially took place on the 19th day of November, 2020 on the purported reason of the inability or unwillingness of PDP to zone the presidency to South East come 2023.”

They noted that “it is the turn of South-East to produce the next President of Nigeria. We, however, note that at no time has the South East zone of the PDP met to discuss or resolve on the strategies to actualize the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We affirm our resolve to obey and honour any decision or resolution reached by the South East PDP on how to actualize the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“The issue of zoning is not yet on the table for consideration and in due time, it will be treated in line with the party rules and guidelines.

“We wish to thank the various national organs of the party for their swift response in dissolving the party structure in Ebonyi state and setting the caretaker committee. We affirm our total support and solidarity for the caretaker committee.

“Being political products of PDP, we are minded to keep faith with our party both when in power at the centre or in opposition, with the hope that in due time the party will give the quest to zone the presidency to South East the consideration it deserves,” they stated.

