Police rescue kidnapped victim in Calabar, arrest 3 suspects

The Cross River Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim, Emmanuel Akpan-Udo, while three suspects connected with his kidnap were arrested.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh, on Sunday in Calabar, he said that the suspects were arrested on Nov. 21 in Calabar.

Jimoh said that the victims’ vehicle was also recovered during the operation that was carried out by officers of “A Division” in Calabar.

“Through painstaking investigation, officers of the A Division on Nov. 21 arrested three suspected kidnappers, rescued the victim, Emmanuel Akpan-Udo and also recovered his car.

“The suspects include Blessed Etim-Sunday, 33, Samuel Udo-Udo, 27, and Ime John-Effiong, 23, a.k.a last born.

“They have also made useful statements and further effort is still been made to arrest other gang members,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

