Okowa releases funds to support flood victims in Delta 

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday released funds to affected local government areas to purchase food items for the affected communities as part of an effort to cushion the effect of their sufferings.

The Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State Chapter, Mr Itiako Ikpokpo disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba.

Ikpokpo listed the affected local government areas to include Oshimili South, Aniocha South, Ndokwa East, Isoko North, Isoko South, Patani, Bomadi, Burutu, Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Warri South-West and Warri North.

Saying that the affected Local Governments have started procurement of the food items and would soon be distributed to the affected communities, he appealed to the flood victims to be patient as help was underway.

Ikpokpo said: “On behalf of my colleagues in ALGON, we thank our dear Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for the gracious release of funds to procure food items for flood victims in Delta State.

“I, therefore, appeal to our people to remain calm and patient as the various councils carry out the task of procuring and distributing the food items to the affected communities.

“It is our firm commitment to ensure that no one suffers on account of flooding as the government is prepared to meet them halfway”.

