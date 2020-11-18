Nigeria’s Yemi Edun listed among Britain’s Most Influential Black People

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-born London property expert and acquisition agent, Yemi Edun, was Tuesday named among one of the UK’s Most Influential Black People in The Powerlist 2021.

Regarded as one of the foremost experts in his sector, Edun, who is Founder/CEO of Daniel Ford & Co and Daniel Ford International, is the first person from the industry to be recognised in the prestigious list.

The annual Powerlist recognises the contributions of people of African, African Caribbean and African-American heritage in Britain, across a range of industries including business, politics, technology and science.

READ ALSO:

A delighted Edun told Vanguard in a telephone interview: “I am honoured and humbled to be included on The Powerlist 2021 and recognised for my work in the property industry.

“All the men and women on the list are truly inspiring and I feel blessed to be named among them.

“I am incredibly passionate about working in property and I hope this recognition will inspire other young people to consider a career in the industry.”

Vanguard gathered that Daniel Ford grew from a portfolio of less than 10 properties to more than 600 in Central London alone.

Daniel Ford International, for example, has, over the years, been responsible for over £650m in property transactions and registered some of London market’s largest transactions during the financial crisis.

The company has become one of London’s leading property acquisition consultancies and won several awards including The Times Letting Agency Awards for Property Management Agency of the Year 2012.

Earlier this year, Edun set up London’s first paperless estate agent office. Since it was founded in the early 2000s, Daniel Ford has been a strong source of employment and internship experience to young black people in London.

As a way of offering mentorship, Edun regularly holds property workshops, seminars and is a regular guest on TV property shows My Dream Home and Homes Under the Hammer.

Edun is also passionate about philanthropy and giving back.

He has reportedly been instrumental to the financing and acquisition of church buildings for local communities and, for six years, sponsored the Central St Martins Postgraduate Auction raising over £200,000 for students.

This year, he established Action for Change and Empowerment, A.C.E, an NGO to support charities in Nigeria, his country of origin.

A.C.E is a platform that finds and funds noble causes all over Africa, from helping small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to financing the purchase of wheelchairs for the physically-challenged.

The Powerlist, which is produced in partnership with J.P.Morgan and sponsored by PwC, Linklaters, Refinitiv and Facebook recognises and celebrates the Most Influential Black People in Britain.

Over the years it has grown to become the definitive and most prestigious recognition of black achievement within the UK; an independent panel chaired by former High Court Judge Dame Linda Dobbs, determines the list.

Also featured are Lewis Hamilton, Marcus Rashford and Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: