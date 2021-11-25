Yemi Edun, wole soyinka and a guest

Africa’s Nobel laureate in literature, Wole Soyinka, was the guest of top property maestro, Yemi Edun, as the Founder/CEO of Daniel Ford International hosted the launch and reading of the book‘Chronicles From the Land of The Happiest People on Earth”, inside the British Library Knowledge Centre in London on Monday, 22 November.

Edun, who was recently named in the Powerlist 2022 hosted the book launch reading tagged ‘An Evening with Professor Wole Soyinka.’ This reading was the second book Soyinka presented to a London audience in over a decade.

Edun had earlier announced on social media that “Happy to announce the arrival of Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka in London for the Daniel Ford International book reading event at the British Library. Chronicles from the land of the happiest people on earth is his first book in almost 50 Years.#Wolesoyinka #Book #literature.”

The United Kingdom-based Nigerian-born prime property agent described the hosting of the book launch reading as his own contribution to support the works of the Nigerian writer who he sees as a role model for many Nigerian youths.

According to him, the event was an “Evening of the intellectuals who converged to listen to one of the best writers of this generation.”

The book ‘Chronicles From the Land of The Happiest People on Earth mirrors the socio political situation of the Nigerian society. Rather than a satirical caricature, the work is a chronicle as the title denotes.

The Evening with Professor Wole Soyinka was so colourful and glamorous with the man of the moment himself, Soyinka, used the occasion to dissect the situation in the country and concluded that it is high time series of town hall meetings be organised for Nigerians to ask retrospective questions about what has happened to us as a people.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to London, Amb. Sarafa Ishola attended the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Edun has continued to receive accolade after playing host to Wole Soyinka’s book launch reading in London.

While many congratulated Yemi Edun for hosting such an excellently curated and well attended event, as the audience was so glad and delighted to hear from a living legend, some of the people who attended the event applauded the top property maestro for breaking boundaries with the host of the literary event.

International brand strategist and FA licensed agent, Dr. Drew Uyi thanked Yemi Edun for giving London people the rare opportunity of the event in a prestigious venue as British library