Yemi Edun

A United Kingdom based Nigerian Prime Property agent, Mr Yemi Edun has been listed among the most influential Black people in London, United Kingdom

The Power List is a compendium of influential persons in London. And this is recognised in the 2022 Powerlist which ranks the most influential Black people in the UK.

READ ALSO:Why we must sustain Buhari’s anti-corruption drive – CCB Commissioner

The list, which is voted for by an independent panel of judges, seeks to showcase black role models to young people.

Launched in 2007, it is an annual event that honours black people from a range of industries including tech, business, sports, science and the arts.

Speaking after being listed among the awarded, Yemi Edun said he was honoured to make the Power List 2022

“I am honored and humbled to be included for the second year running in The Powerlist 2022 and recognized this time for not just my work in the property industry but also in charity.

“The pandemic has brought about deep introspection in all our hearts and caused us to change the way we approach life, and we’ve been pleased to contribute our own little quota to this. All the men and women on the list this year are truly inspiring and I feel blessed to be named alongside them again”, added Yemi Edun.