NAWOJ elects new leaders

As NUJ President tasks female journalists on good representation

Newly elected president, Bala pledges better welfare for members

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

National President, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo has called on female journalists to rally the newly elected leadership of the National Association Women of Journalists, NAWOJ for robust representation.

He made the call during the 10th Triennial Conference of NAWOJ held in Minna, Niger State while calling on women journalists in Nigeria to be united so as to build a greater association. Adding that, if they are united, they will benefit more, but they are divided, they will lose more.

Isiguzo while congratulating the newly NAWOJ executive led by Comrade Ladi Bala urged that the victory should be seen as a challenge to foster better relationships among female journalists and the society at large.

“Nawojians across Nigeria have spoken and the only way you will justify this overwhelming confidence reposed in all of you is for you not to disappoint them.

“Open a central platform to unite all female journalists in Nigeria. Let governance begin and within six months, prove to everyone that your leadership is sincere and dependable”, he urged.

In her acceptance speech, Comrade Ladi Bala, the newly elected National President, NAWOJ, promised to extend hands of fellowship to everyone for a more feasible and rebranded NAWOJ.

“I want to assure you that our leadership will give training and retraining of women journalists. We will work assiduously to have our secretariat.

“We will prioritize NUJ as enshrined in the constitution. And NAWOJ under our watch shall advance the course of journalism. “Gender issues bothering women and children will be brought to the front burner. We have come on board with a determination to change the narrative in NAWOJ. We cannot relent in our efforts to promote professionalism and build sisterhood among Nawojians.

“Because of political interest NAWOJ at this time is fragmented but we assure Nawojians that in the next two months, we shall be holding a national conference. We will heal the wound that came as a result of this election”, she noted.

She appealed to other contestants to support her administration with lofty ideas, adding that her administration should be held accountable for failure or successes recorded.

