My loyalty to PDP can’t be compromised — Akwa Ibom Fed Lawmaker

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Lawmaker representing Etinan/Nsit Ubom/Nsit Ubium federal consituency in the House of Representatives Mr Onofiok Luke has told his critics that he could not compromise his loyalty to his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Luke who made the assertion weekend in Uyo while addressing newsmen at the monthly Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council, said he believes in the integrity of character.

He explained that what his critics failed to understand was the fact that bipartisan approach to politics remained essential at the national level of politics.

He stressed that as the people’s Representatives, the ability to coalesce the various stakeholders regardless of party affiliations to drive home the interest of their constituencies was a necessary survival instinct.

His words, “Gentlemen of the Press, I am a man that believes in the integrity of character. I, Onofiok Akpan Luke is a loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party. I have always ran politics with strong convictions.

“I am a man who stands by what he believes. I believe I have demonstrated discipline in my political sojourn and will not compromise it now when I am getting towards the curve of my political journey.

“What my critics don’t understand is that at the national level, bipartisan approach to governance is essential if not pivotal.

”Your ability to coalesce the various stakeholders regardless of party affiliations to drive home the interest of your Federal Constituency is a necessary survival instinct.

”You cannot be defining PDP/APC when there are pressing topical national issues seeking attention and legislations. Acknowledging this shouldn’t suddenly make you disloyal to your party.

“Today, with this bipartisan approach to politics, I have advocated the granting of license for the operation of Ibom Deep Seaport, reviving of Aluminium Smelter Company in Ikot Abasi, creation of a division of the Court of Appeal in Uyo”

Luke who listed the several motions he has raised and advocated issues that would advance Akwa Ibom and Nigeria on the Floor of the House also said his love for his State could never be compromised not even for his personal aspirations.

He reaffirmed his support and belief in the leadership of the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, commending him for the effort in birthing the Ibom Air.

“Leading a state like ours can be challenging. Just as the Bible admonishes us to pray for our leaders, we should continue to uphold him and his government in prayers. I commend the initiative of the state owned airline. We must all accept that Ibom air symbolizes our pride and re-engineers our identity.

“As it concerns the advancement of Akwa Ibom state, I have tried to be vocal in advocating the issues that pertains to Akwa Ibom State on the floor of the National Assembly and will continue to do so”, Luke stressed.

