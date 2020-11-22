LAUTECH: No winners, no losers ― Osun govt officials

Kindly Share This Story:

***No winners, no losers ― Osun govt

By Adesina Wahab

The resolution of the ownership crisis over the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso by the National Universities Commission, NUC, between Osun and Oyo states was done in a manner that no side lost out, officials of the Osun State Government have said.

The officials included the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Oladoyin Olayinka Folorunso, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Olawumi Jamiu Babatunde and the Chairman of the committee set up by the Osun State Government to look into how the assets of the university will be shared, Prof. Olu Aina.

Speaking in a Zoom Meeting with reporters, Aina, said a diligent evaluation of the assets and liabilities of the university was done and that a forensic audit was ongoing and expressed satisfaction that no side lost out in the sharing process.

“The tripartite committee on the matter did a great job. The press briefing was done by the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, fully encapsulated everything.

“It was a mutual agreement between the two states and we are sure they are satisfied.

“A transition committee has been set up, it is for a year and they could work for less time. A sharing framework earlier agreed to was fair and there is going to be no winner or loser. It was equitable and fair and the states can tell their people that nobody was shortchanged,” he said.

On whether any of the states will compensate the other financially given the fact that facilities in LAUTECH might not be equally sited in the two states, Aina explained that the audit and other steps being taken would determine that.

On the possibility of Osun State setting up another university to take over the College of Health Sciences and the Teaching Hospital ceded to it, Aina said that was not in the picture as at now, as the state-owned Osun State University would make use of the facilities.

Corroborating Aina, Education Commissioner, Oladoyin Olayinka Folorunso and the SA, Education, Olawumi Jamiu Babatunde, commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Prof. Abubakar Rasheed of the NUC for the peaceful manner the matter was resolved.

Recall that on Friday, NUC, after arbitrating in the ownership crisis, announced that the main campus of the university in Ogbomoso would be taken over by Oyo State, while Osun would now own the College of Health Sciences located in Osogbo.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde is expected to meet his Osun State counterpart, Governor Oyetola, in Osogbo very soon.

The meeting will be to further consolidate the agreement and appreciate the support of Osun State in the amicable resolution of the ownership issue.

LAUTECH was set up during the military era before Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State.

Funding and running the university most of the time proved difficult, as differences between the owner states became stumbling blocks.

It got to a point that some people appealed to the Federal Government to take over the university.

