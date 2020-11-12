Kaduna Inland dry port woos more partners

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port has said it is committed to ensuring efficient and improved service delivery as well as wooing more partners in 2021.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Kaduna State on Wednesday, the Port Manager, Mr. Rotimi Hassan, said, “We want to put the setbacks caused by COVID-19 pandemic behind us and strategize to ensure economic activities pick up beginning from next year.

“We want to create the necessary awareness and publicity on our services, so that people can use this place as their final port for exports from the northern part of the country.

“In the northern part of the country, there are so many exporting activities like the export of ginger, tiger nuts, sesame seeds, many other cash crops and solid minerals,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Hassan implored the Federal Government to expedite the rehabilitation of existing rail lines across the country and expand them so as to decongest the roads.

The recent assurance by the Port Manager is imperative, especially with regards to the diversification of the economy, which is one of the cardinal policy thrusts of the present regime.

In addition, the improved service delivery either in the short or long run will also help ensure that at least the agency breaks even or minimize losses arising from economic redundancy.

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port was commissioned by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2017 to operate as a port of origin and destination. It has 4,000 square meters capacity warehouse for storage of imported or ready to be exported goods.

