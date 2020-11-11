JUST IN: Imo lawmaker dumps APC for PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A lawmaker representing Orlu state constituency at the Imo state House of Assembly, Paschal Okolie, yesterday dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This was contained in a letter he signed and addressed it to the Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins and was read at the floor of the House.

The reason for which Okolie, abandoned APC, for PDP, was not made known in the letter.

However, Vanguard investigation was that Okolie was one of those who had earlier dumped PDP, the platform on which they were formally elected and joined the APC.

The recent drama, Vanguard was told that it may not be unconnected with his 2023 political ambition of negotiating for a second term.

Some of his loyalists said that his chances of clinching the ticket of APC, for House of Assembly, would be doomed should he continued to remain in the party, APC.

They said: “We can’t understand what is happening in APC, that is why we encouraged him to leave and join back the PDP, not only the second term ticket is the problem, there are other issues we can’t tell you now.”

