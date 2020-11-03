How Socio-economic development expert, Kingsley Obiukwu is making a change

Kindly Share This Story:

He came like silken drapes, painting the atmosphere with opportunities where many are finding it difficult to explore.

His passion to add to the socio-economic development of Nigerian can never be over emphasized, as he continued to show that the youths in Nigeria are the root of the nation.

His name is Kingsley Obiukwu, a businessman, socio-economic specialist and hospitality expert. He also doubles as the Executive Director of Bolton White Group and the founder of Euro-Tube, an organisation that aims at promoting clean energy.

Obiukwu’s goal is to improve the lives of people and he is constantly looking for ways to positively affect lives.

The graduate of American University of Nigeria holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, majoring in Management. He went ahead to complete his NYSC during which he served at the Bank of Industry, Nigeria, the foundational that taught him how to build a working organizational system.

After serving his country, Kingsley got admitted into the Keller Graduate School of Management, New York, where he successfully attained his Master’s degree in Business Management, majoring in International Business.

Just as his passion to add to the growth and development of his country couldn’t keep him overseas, even after getting juicy offers abroad, he decided to come back home to join Bolton White Hotel as its Managing Director, in 2014.

Bolton White Hotel was founded by his father but under his management, it expanded into Bolton White Group, a parent company, housing other arms including a chain of hotels, real estate and security companies.

While acting as the managing director of Bolton White Group, Kingsley went ahead to start his own organization, Euro Tube. Euro Tube started off as a solar energy company, providing clean energy solutions for organizations, states and private individuals. The company has successfully completed projects for various states in Nigeria – Niger State, Anambra State, Enugu State, Benue State and the FCT. They have also provided clean energy solutions for high profile organizations like the Canadian Embassy and Defense HQ, among others.

Euro Tube has now evolved into a tech company, and was positively instrumental at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing very important devices like automatic full body disinfectants, automatic infrared thermometers and other technological gears made for the purpose of combating the disease.

In 2019, the maiden edition of a five-year vision Kingsley had was finally birthed. The goal of this vision was to establish Abuja, his city, as a major socio-economic city globally.

At the core of his being, Kingsley is people driven and passionate about creating opportunities for the less privileged and empowering them to have better lives as he believes in “teaching people how to fish instead of giving them fish.” His goal is to genuinely impact lives and create opportunities that liberate people out of poverty.

The week-long programme consisted of business forums, youth empowerment programmes, city tours, exhibitions, humanitarian outreaches and the cultured bonfire party at the end of the week. The goal of the event is to create a platform to network while also promoting the socio-economic arm of the state.

