Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19: Iran records 459 deaths in a day

On 4:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: We'll shut any institution, religious centres if... ― Oyo TaskforceIran’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the country recorded 459 deaths due to COVID-19 in a day, as the daily infection rate also reached new heights.

There were more than 9,200 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total since the pandemic began to more than 682,000.

Iran’s death roll has reached 38,291, ministry spokesperson Sima Lari told a state broadcaster.

READ ALSO: Transport minister proposes N205bn capital budget for 2021

There could be twice as many cases in the country, however, given the shortage of testing facilities, according to experts.

Presently, 25,000 people are tested each day in Iran, and there are plans to raise testing capacity to 40,000.

However, experts say at least 200,000 tests would need to be carried out daily to obtain accurate case numbers for the populace of more than 82 million. (dpa/NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!