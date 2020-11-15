Chigbo emerges NSP’s new president, promises to run inclusive administration

Kindly Share This Story:

Says‘ll address unhealthy rivalry, competition in sector

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, NSP, has elected Dr Nnenna Chigbo, as new President along with other executive members to run its affairs.

The election was conducted at the 60th and maiden the hybrid AGM/scientific conference with the theme, ‘The 2020 Pandemic; A critical Juncture for Reversing Health Tourism”. The scientific conference also had sub-theme I, ‘Enhancing Global Competitiveness in Physiotherapy Training, Practice and Research’, and sub-theme II, ‘Specialization: A way to go in Curbing Health Tourism’, which the election was conducted via electronic voting.

After emerging newly elected President of NSP, Chigbo said her administration will be all-inclusive and for the betterment of members which will advance their practice, profession, and progress.

The other 17th Executive officers include were elected Dr Felix Oyinlola, Vice President; Dr Usman Abba Ahmed, Secretary; Dr Mfonobong Udoh, Assistant Secretary; Dr Emelie Moris Anekwu, Financial Secretary; Dr Muhammad Aminu Shehu, Treasurer; Dr Ogbonna Nwajiobi Obi, Public Relations Officer; Dr Adejugbagbe Muyiwa Kenneth, Public Relations Officer I; Dr Mushin Muhammad Aliyu, Public Relation Officer II; Dr Auwal Shittu, Auditor I, Dr Adebayo Adesola Michael, Auditor II,while the immediate past national president, Dr Rufai Yusuf Ahmad is the Ex Officio 1.

She said: “It is my sincere intention to run an all-inclusive government, where the voices and legitimate concerns of all our members will be heard and given attention, to guide our actions as NEC.

“Also the welfare of all our members especially the Early Career Colleagues will be at the front burner.”

“Our administration will take bold and decisive steps in making the impact of the physiotherapy profession felt in relevant government ministries/agencies. We will lobby and advocate for recognition of the physiotherapy profession and institutions as major stakeholders in the health sector and in relevant government health policies for the good of the Nigerian people.”

The new NSP boss also expressed concern over what she described as unnecessary rivalry and competition in the sector amongst professionals and said she will meet other professionals and the Federal Ministry of Health to find solutions to the unpleasant situation.

“Our society would systematically and strategically engage the necessary government agencies until the recognition of the Residency Training Programme and the Physiotherapy Postgraduate College.

“Under my leadership, NSP will lead a robust engagement/dialogue with other health professions and FMOH to find solutions to the recurrent unhealthy rivalry and competition which has culminated in incessant industrial crises and disharmony in the health sector”, she said.

She also pointed out that the devastating effect of such rival and competition only affects Nigerians seeking medical help and it is uncalled for.

“The impact of such disharmony is devastating on the public health system and the Nigerian people bear the burden. We shall continue to engage other health workers in order to improve inter-professional harmony within the health sector to understand each other and by seeking and pursuing common goals”, she added.

The NSP is the umbrella body of all physiotherapists in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: