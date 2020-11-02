Breaking News
Botswana, SADC applaud Tanzanians for commitment to democracy

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi applauded the people of the United Republic of Tanzania for once again demonstrating their commitment to democracy by exercising their rights to vote.

Masisi, who is also chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, gave the applause in a statement.

“The people of Tanzania once again voted in a calm and tranquil manner on Oct. 28, signalling a progressive build-up to the sixth multiparty elections since 1995,’’ the statement said.

According to the statement, the Southern African Development Community (SADC),  further congratulated the victorious presidential candidate, John Pombe Magufuli and Hussein Ali Mwinyi, on winning the elections in Zanzibar.

Southern African Development Community( SADC),  also congratulated all political parties and candidates and encouraged them to consolidate the gains made in the democratic space since the advent of multi-party elections in Tanzania.

Masisi also wished the Magufuli-led government a peaceful and successful term in office.

Magufuli of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi won the election by 12.51 million votes (84 per cent) against 1.93 million votes (13 per cent) for his main challenger Tundu Lissu from the leading opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo.

