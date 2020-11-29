Boko Haram still existing strongly in Borno — Gov Zulum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Sunday admitted that the dreaded Boko Haram sect are still existing strongly in many parts of the state especially in the Sambisa Forest, River Fringes of Koshobe and Lake Chad Basin posing threats to over 6 million people in the state.

Zulum spoke after he attended the mass burial of rice farmers/fishermen slaughtered on Saturday in Koshobe in broad daylight at Zabarmari community in which, 44 corpses have been recovered by security operatives and volunteers, while other corpses are still not recovered in the Bush of Koshobe village, with scores missing at press time.

Koshobe, located north-east, an agrarian community under Jere Local Government Area, where most Hausas engaged in farming and fishing is about 25km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum said, though his administration has launched a security outfit called ‘Agric -Ranchers’ comprised of military, paramilitary and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force including Hunters/Vigilantes safeguard farmers, there is the need for collective responsibility especially from the parts of the Federal Government, and Governments of border countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroun Republic to team up and address the lingering Boko Haram crisis in the region.

He regretted the escalating killings perpetrated by armed insurgents in some parts of the state and assured that his administration will soon recruit additional Civilian Joint Task Force to complement efforts of the security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram.

“You have seen this morning, we buried 44 recovered corpses according to Islamic rites, I was informed that over 70 farmers were slaughtered while harvesting their rice in Koshobe village, but as it is, more corpses are still lying there waiting for evacuation.

“I assured you that this administration will soon recruit additional Civilian Joint Task Force complement efforts of the security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram.” Governor Zulum said.

He, therefore, prayed God/Allah to grant eternal rest to the souls of the deceased and their families to bear the irreparable lost.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Rice Farmers Association in Zabarmari, Mallam Hassam Maina in an interview described the incident as a “Deadly Blow”.

He called on the Government and the security agencies to live up to their responsibility in protecting lives and property in the state.

