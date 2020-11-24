BBNaija winner Laycon set to star in Showmax’s first Nigerian original series 

Kindly Share This Story:

20 November 2020: Streaming service Showmax is expanding its investment in Africa with its first original Nigerian production, reality series I Am LAYCON.

It’s official, Laycon is coming back to our screens in 2021!

The Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, is set to star in Showmax’s first-ever Nigerian Original, I Am LAYCON, premiering in February 2021.

Coming from humble beginnings, the 26-year-old musician and philosophy graduate had to hustle his way through life before landing a spot in Biggie’s house, where he wormed his way into the hearts of fans across the continent with his wit and lyrical genius.

Laycon beat 19 other housemates on 27 September 2020 to emerge winner of BBNaija S5, winning 85 million Naira worth of cash prizes. Following his BBNaija triumph, Laycon already has 2.4m followers and growing. He is now working on his first album.

Fans of BBNaija and lovers of exciting reality TV are invited to follow Laycon on his journey after BBNaija, as he settles into life as a star with his own reality TV show, while juggling his personal relationships and growing music career in one of Africa’s biggest cities, Lagos. Will he achieve his ambition to blow?

Speaking about the Showmax Original, Laycon expressed his excitement about the show, saying, “I am excited to continue my new life journey and embrace the new responsibilities of evolving not just myself but everyone around me. I want you to come along for the ride as you get to see the growth that you have supported and loved.”

Last week, Laycon continued with his winning streak after landing a brand ambassadorship deal with GOtv. He’s also set to drop the video of his hit single ‘HipHop’, this week.

I Am LAYCON is the first Showmax Original shot in Nigeria. “Showmax is committed to supporting homegrown talent in Nigeria,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of MultiChoice’s Connected Video. “Laycon is a hugely inspirational figure and the perfect choice to kickstart our original content here. Fans across Africa tuned into to see what it takes to win Big Brother Naija, so we’re excited to take those fans along with Laycon on this journey as he adjusts to fame and life outside the house.”

I Am LAYCON is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax in February 2021. Among others, upcoming Showmax Originals include Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s ancient Africa series Blood Psalms, a co-production with Canal+ International, and Uthando Lodumo, a reality series about South Africa’s gqom queen Babes Wodumo and her fiancé, Mampintsha, all expected in 2021

