Bandits ambush, kill 3 Kaduna vigilantes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Three vigilantes in Kaduna State were reported to have been ambushed and killed Tuesday night by daredevil bandits.

This was contained in a report by the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) presented to the state’s government

According to the service, bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area.

In a statement by Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, “the identities of the slain personnel are: Alison Musa, Dauda Audu, Ishaya Sarki; while those injured were Ayuba Tanko, Doza Adamu.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.”

The Governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around Kuku area, at the Kagarko local government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

According to El-Rufai, he received with gratitude, information that the first airstrikes hit some of the target structures and neutralised some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave.

Similarly, armed bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road, in Igabi local government area. Troops were reported to have responded and repelled the bandits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: