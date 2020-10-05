Why I specialise in weddings – DJ Mobi

Kindly Share This Story:

Amaobi Udeh, professionally known as VDJ Mobi, is a Nigerian wedding disc jockey. He first gained prominence in 2013 when he started working with one of the biggest nightclubs in Abuja, Billionaires by Crystal.

Since then, he has been involved in a lot of high profile events for clients such as US Embassy, the British High Commission, the African Presidents of Senate Union, Society for Family Health and many more. He has also played at a lot of high profile weddings around Nigeria.

Recalling his foray into the disc jockeying craft in a chat with Vanguard, he said; “I started DJing in 2013, and my decision was born out of love for music. I also grew up listening to radio x TV programmes like ‘Open House Party’ hosted by the great Levi Ajuonuma and Prime Time on Raypower and I was always fascinated by how the mixes were done.”

Speaking further, he hinted on what the experience was like when he began the craft. “It was hectic but I was determined to get on with it. I learnt on the job in a club and that afforded me the opportunity to learn faster. First, I had a 9 to 5 job and combined my training with my job. I was working in a hotel that runs shifts, so I finish from the office on Friday at 9pm then head to the club which was 5 minutes away from the hotel. I’ll then begin practicing almost immediately and work through club night, which most times ends by 5am, then I return to the hotel to resume work at 7am. It was super fun and I guess it was because I was passionate about it.”

On how he came to specialize in weddings, he said; “I joined an event planning firm a few years after my NYSC in Benue state that majored in weddings planning, coordination and decoration (Just Weddings). The experience I gained during my stay at the firm opened my eyes to the huge potentials that the wedding industry holds, and strengthened my decision to focus on Weddings years later when I decided to be a DJ.”

He added; “Honestly it has been a beautiful experience that has brought joy to me and fulfillment. The wedding crowd is unique as the guests list usually made up of people from all works of life with a diverse music taste and as such the DJ is expected to find a balance and keep the crowd dancing. Wedding DJing is more psychological than playing in a band or producing music on your own. It requires getting inside the heads of your audience. The aim is to constantly read body language and interpret signals from those present. These are certain things you can’t learn by reading. So it gives me great joy when clients leave a positive review after parties.”

Concluding, he hinted on dropping his own songs like some of his contemporaries’ in the disc jockeying business. “I hope to start putting them out in the second quarter 2021. But presently I’m focused on my live-streaming party which I host on my official Instagram handle, @vdjmobi and is themed 90s Party with Mobi, and it focuses on throwback music. For my viewers it is now like their Sunday tonic.”

