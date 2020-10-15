VibeTone releases new single ‘Demo’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

To cap up the year, a fast rising and talented upcoming Afro-pop artiste, Samuel Adeniji, also known as Vibetone, said he has released his much anticipated single, “Demo” ahead of his forthcoming album ‘Face your Fears’ FYF which is set to debut soon.

According to the Lagos born artiste who released his first single last year, his latest single DEMO was produced by DXL da beat, an African/Nigerian producer and sound engineer who is currently based in New jersey.

He said he was inspired by the need to deliver thought provoking and dance inducing music in an era when people are facing hard times due to the increase in the level of poverty.

READ ALSO:

Vibetone possessing a silky smooth voice discography speaks for itself, boasting songs that have enjoyed over 300k streams on platforms, the Afro-pop budding star is well on his way to living in the bright lights while also having interesting collaborations coming up.

He noted that his album will be released soon and he, therefore, urged his fans to watch out for it.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: