NASS proposes 74 additional seats for women

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Assembly Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of 74 additional seats for women in the Senate and House of Representatives, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has said.

The proposal also provides for three additional seats reserved for women in each State House of Assembly, without displacing any existing seats.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, disclosed this on Monday at the 2026 Law Week organised by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti State Chapter.

He said the proposals were aimed at deepening women’s participation and representation in Nigeria’s political and governance processes.

The programme, organised by the Ekiti State chapter of FIDA, chaired by Mrs Ayobami Olowoyo-Richards, had the theme, “Justice in a Changing World: Responding to New Challenges Affecting Women and Children.”

In a statement issued by his Media Directorate, Bamidele, who is also Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said the proposed special seats were part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

He said: “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly and for related matters is receiving our attention at the National Assembly.”

Explaining the proposal, the Senate Leader said it would create 37 additional seats in the Senate and another 37 in the House of Representatives.

According to him, if approved, each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory will have one additional seat in each chamber of the National Assembly.

He said the committee had also proposed three additional seats for women in each State House of Assembly.

Bamidele said the arrangement was designed to operate for 16 years, covering four electoral cycles, after which it would be subjected to a comprehensive review.

He described the proposed duration as a sunset clause intended to allow the development of a more inclusive political culture.

He said the committee was engaging with state Houses of Assembly, whose concurrence was constitutionally required for the proposed amendment to take effect.

Bamidele said the initiative was not partisan but aimed at addressing the under-representation of women in decision-making.

He added that the 10th National Assembly’s commitment to the proposal had been strengthened by advocacy from key government figures, including the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

On the broader protection of women and children, Bamidele said laws must respond to emerging threats and ensure that victims of abuse had access to protection and justice.

He said justice should be accessible, affordable, timely and effective, adding that women experiencing domestic violence and children subjected to abuse must be protected from intimidation and further harm.

He also called for access to legal assistance, medical care and psychosocial support for victims, while perpetrators should be held accountable in accordance with due process and the rule of law.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, Hon. Steve Fatoba, and the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, among others.