Tinubu concludes Saudi Arabia visit after Umrah

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he performed the Umrah pilgrimage and entered the Holy Kaaba to pray.

Tinubu, who departed Abuja last Thursday, announced the conclusion of his visit on Monday in a post on his X account.

The President was accompanied on the trip by some state governors, members of the business community and cabinet ministers.

In the post, Tinubu said he and members of his delegation had the rare privilege of entering the Holy Kaaba to pray and performing Umrah.

He expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, for granting them the privilege and extending hospitality to the delegation.

He said the visit reflected the longstanding bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu added that he used the opportunity to pray for peace, unity and prosperity for Nigeria and its citizens.