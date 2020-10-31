Vanguard Logo

US based organization appoints Obinna Nwaka its Nigerian youths representative

A United State based organization, African FoodBank and Disaster Relief has appointed the Director General of CYMS, Obinna Nwaka as its Nigerian Youth Representative.

In the appointment letter signed by Sir Andrew Okokhere, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization following the ratification of Mr Obinna Nwaka’s position as the Nigerian Youth Rep by the Advisory Committee headed by Mr Leonard Chaikind on 27th October 2020 in Texas, USA. said the organization will be focusing more on youth empowerment and other social development in Nigeria in a view to reduce unemployment and restiveness among Nigerian  Youth.

The US based organization while commending the Imo State born technocrats,  Mr Obinna Nwaka currently serving as the Director General of Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) assured the appointee of their support in discharge of his duties and also urged him to deploy his wealth of experience towards the actualization  of the vision and mission of the organisation in developing countries like Nigeria.

According to the letter “The management is impressed with your wonderful experience, knowledge and Skills acquired over the years which made you the most suitable nominee for the position”

Mr Obinna Nwaka, the Nigerian Youth Representative (NYR) will be saddled with the responsibility of liaising and Coordination of the implementation of all the  programs of the organization  in Nigeria.

