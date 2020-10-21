Remains of the Day: Property destroyed in Lagos #EndSARS crisis

1. Nigeria Port Authority Lagos – Set ablaze
2. Orile Police Post, Lagos – Set ablaze
3. Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos – Totally destroyed
4. BRT Terminal, Oyingbo – New Buses set on fire
5. Television Continental, Ketu, Lagos – Set ablaze
6. VIO, FRSC Office, Ojodu – FRSC branded cars, generators set ablaze.
7. BRT Terminal, Ojodu, Lagos – Buses set ablaze
8. BRT Bus at Berger – Set ablaze
9. Lagos Television, Agidingbi, Ikeja – Shut down
10. Recreational Center, Oregun, Lagos – Set on fire
11. Oba’s Palace, Lagos – Burnt to ashes. His sceptre of authority seized
12. Sanwo Olu Mother’s House, Surulere, Lagos – Set ablaze
13 Kings College partially destroyed
14. Many lives lost already to the protests all in Lagos and south-west
15. Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos partially burnt
16. GTBank Branches burnt down
17. AccessBank Branches burnt down
18. Ajeromi Local Govt Secretariat
19. Lagos Island Local Govt destroyed
20. Lagos Island East LCDA Secretariat set on fire
21. Lagos Mainland Local Govt Secretariat Destroyed
22. Ibeju Lekki LCDA Secretariat destroyed
23. Sanwoolu’s Uncle’s house on Lagos Island
Still counting…