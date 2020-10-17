Otunba Runsewe loses mum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has announced the transition of his mother, Mrs. Felicia Adesola Runsewe (nee Adesmosun) aged 94years.

Late Mrs. Felicia Runsewe, fondly called “Mama Kaduna” lived and worked in Kaduna State as a prosperous businesswoman for about 60 years before retiring to live in Lagos where she passed on in the early hours of Saturday, October 17, 2020.

“Mama Kaduna” started her career with Kingsway Stores, Kaduna before going into private business which endeared her to clients and neighbors, hence the name “Mama Kaduna”.

She is survived by three children: Ojafolarin Runsewe (deceased), Otunba Segun Runsewe and Mrs. Mopelola Ayanfalu, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

The date for the interment will be announced soon.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: