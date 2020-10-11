ONDO DECIDES: Live LGA results

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

Final collation and announcement of the results of the Ondo State 2020 governorship election started at exactly 12.45 am.

The first Local Council announced was Ifedore where the PDP Candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, had the upper hand again Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Hon Agoola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

The PDP scored 11,852; APC had 9,350 while ZLP got 1,863.

Other LGAs as follows

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA

APC – 13,278

PDP- 9,231

ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA

APC – 21,232

PDP -15,055

ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA

APC 12,643

PDP 5,493

ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA

APC -15,809

PDP -10,320

ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA

APC -6,485

PDP -4,049

ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA

APC – 16,572

PDP -8,380

ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA

APC -35,957

PDP -5,311

ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA

APC- 9,546

PDP- 12,263

ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA

APC- 11,286

PDP- 7,499

ZLP -3,623

