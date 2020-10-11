Breaking News
Translate

ONDO DECIDES: Live LGA results

On 1:57 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

Final collation and announcement of the results of the Ondo State 2020 governorship election started at exactly 12.45 am.

The first Local Council announced was Ifedore where the PDP Candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, had the upper hand again Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Hon Agoola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

The PDP scored 11,852; APC had 9,350 while ZLP got 1,863.
Other LGAs as follows

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA
APC – 13,278
PDP- 9,231
ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA
APC – 21,232
PDP -15,055
ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA
APC -15,809
PDP -10,320
ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA
APC -6,485
PDP -4,049
ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA
APC – 16,572
PDP -8,380
ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA
APC -35,957
PDP -5,311
ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA
APC- 9,546
PDP- 12,263
ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA
APC- 11,286
PDP- 7,499
ZLP -3,623

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!