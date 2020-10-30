Marginalisation, cries for restructuring cannot be suppressed, Anglican Diocese tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ogbaru, has told the Federal Government that the cries against marginalization and for restructuring are too loud to be suppressed by federal might, urging it to embrace restructuring to address many problems facing Nigeria.

The Diocese also said that even with all the campaign promises and resources at the disposal of the present administration in Nigeria, there is little or no change since the inception of the government.

It also took a swipe at the 9th National Assembly, saying they are busy with bills that have no political, economic, social and religious values to Nigerians, telling the representatives that what Nigeria needs now is restructuring and not such valueless bills.

Speaking through its Bishop, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, in a presidential address he presented to the 2nd session of the 5th Synod, held at Immanuel Anglican Church Umunankwo, the Diocese said: “It is now obvious that Nigeria needs divine and international intervention,” adding that “no sector is functioning optimally in Nigeria.”

The Diocese of Ogbaru Synod, with the theme: The Gospel: The Power of God unto salvation, also told Anambra State government that leadership is not about next election but about the next generation and therefore, challenged the state government with Obodoukwu road, Ossomala-Ogwuaniocha/Ogwuikpele, Okpoko and Nkpikpa roads which it said have no access road with Ozubulu/Atani road which is the next exit from Niger Bridge Head totally dilapidated.

“The cries against marginalization and for restructuring to take place are too loud to be suppressed by federal might. Nigerians and the present administration in the country should stop avoiding honest dialogue that will enable Nigerians to tell ourselves the uncomfortable truth that will bring the country out of the woods it currently finds itself.

“We have been lamenting insecurity in Nigeria which has not been given adequate attention. Banditry and kidnapping are spreading at a fast rate. The incessant killings by terrorist herdsmen and their brother Boko Haram, have not received any commensurate action they deserve by the Federal Government.

“We see lopsided appointments which are devoid of federal character. One region and religion are favoured more than the others. The National Assembly should remember that we voted them and they must be answerable to the electorate.

“They are in the hallowed chambers to make laws that will favour Nigerians especially the poor and the less-privileged. Unfortunately, the 9th Assembly is busy with bills that have no social, political, religious or economic values. The only solution to our present predicament is restructuring.

“The cries against marginalization and for restructuring are on the increase and too loud that intimidation and frustration by the federal government and their agents cannot stop them.”

“Restructuring is imperative in order to take care of what I call ‘fundamentals. We need a people’s constitution, because a constitution that was made by military dictatorsshould not guide a fragile democracy like ours.”

