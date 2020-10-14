Marcykeyz set to drop ‘DVibeGoddess’ EP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Imo State-born Ezeala Gloria Nkechi, popularly known as Marcykeyz, is an afro dancehall music artiste, singer, songwriter and bassist. She gained recognition in 2017 with her first official single “For You” produced by GoodBoy, which ignited her music career by landing her a record deal with Mastar Mind Records, one of the outstanding record label company in Africa.

For Marcykeyz, 2020 began on a good note with the release of “Ginger” featuring one of the Marlian Music Member Zinoleesky in January. Her new song “Dance Along” produced, mixed and mastered by music producer & audio engineer “Oz’dbeat”, has been receiving a massive response. The visual shot and directed by “Toka Mcbaror” is anticipated to drop soon.

Marcykeyz has revealed that “Dance Along” is the lead single for her project “DVibe GoddessEP”. The long-awaited project, ‘DVibeGoddessEP.’ boasts of six tracks and features Peruzzi and Paragon.

Marcykeyz’ love for music began at the age of eight in the church choir. At age 14, she developed her voice and songwriting skills in music. In 2009, she had her first studio experience when she recorded a song with a friend Kool B.

Marcykeyz proceeded to do a two-year course at Peter King College of Music in Lagos where she learned to play the piano and bass guitar. In 2016, she decided to pursue music as a profession.

Her first official single was released in 2017 under the Mastar Mind Records imprint “4min” followed by other singles “Vibes” and “Soweto”. She also released “First Time Love” in 2018 with a visual directed by Avalon Okpe.

In 2019, she earned the title “The Vibe Goddess” after she dropped “Take Me” with visuals directed by Avo Films, as well as “Kpariwo” featuring Peruzzi with a video directed by Abula.

