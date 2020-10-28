Man, 31, seeks N7m for kidney transplant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

ALL is not well with Samuel Olapade Teibo. His kidneys have collapsed making life unbearable for him. The 31-year-old commercial motorcycle rider needs urgent assistance for kidney transplant surgery.

A medical report from Dialyzer Specialist Medical Centre, Lagos signed by Dr Awubusuyi A.I., noted that Samuel was diagnosed with Acute Kidney Injury and requires urgent follow-up and further investigations.

According to his mother, Nike Ogunbiyi, about N7 million is required for the surgery.

“I took him to Omolayo Hospital in Lagos, he was admitted for three days after which we noticed his urine was reddish. The doctors suspected infection. He was taken to several hospitals. Eventually, he was referred to Igando General Hospital and then to Badagry General Hospital. Unfortunately, there were no specialists to handle his case at the hospital.

“We were advised to either go to the Lagos State University Hospital, LASUTH, or to Solar Medical Hospital, Abeokuta,” Nike stated.

“On July 20, I took him for his first dialysis, which cost N84,200. Three days later, he had second dialysis that cost N69,000, and on July 30, he had the third dialysis at N58,700.

“So far, we have spent about N500,000 yet there is nothing to show for it.“

When Nike could no longer cope, with the financial demands, she took Teibo to his father’s house in Lagos.

“After that, we took him back to LASUTH and another round of dialysis was done at N68,000. While in the search for funds, he collapsed and had to be placed on oxygen.

If you are touched by Samuel’s story kindly send your donation to his mother’s account: Nike Ogunbiyi, GTB 0019385850 or call 08062346757 for more details.

