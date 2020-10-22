Macaulay extols Uduaghan at 66

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Thursday extolled Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan’s virtues especially in his sojourn in the government of the State between 1999 and 2015.

Macaulay in a statement made available to newsmen, rejoiced with a former Governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Also read:

According to him, the former Governor would be remembered for his policies and programmes that engendered peace and security in the State.

Macaulay who is the Director-General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, WUEDA prayed God Almighty to keep him in divine health always and the grace to continue to contribute more for the growth of the state and the nation in general.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: