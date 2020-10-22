Breaking News
Translate

Macaulay extols Uduaghan at 66

On 12:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Uduaghan replies Akpabio on NDDC contract

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Thursday extolled Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan’s virtues especially in his sojourn in the government of the State between 1999 and 2015.

Macaulay in a statement made available to newsmen, rejoiced with a former Governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Also read: Macaulay eulogies Okowa at 61

According to him, the former Governor would be remembered for his policies and programmes that engendered peace and security in the State.

Macaulay who is the Director-General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, WUEDA prayed God Almighty to keep him in divine health always and the grace to continue to contribute more for the growth of the state and the nation in general.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!