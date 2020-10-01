Lets leverage on ICT advantages to tackle security challenges — Tambuwal

Kindly Share This Story:

The chairman of Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP) Governors Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has suggested the deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in tackling security challenges nationwide.

Addressing newsmen in Bauchi on Friday when officials of the party visited Gov. Bala Mohammed, Tambuwal said the use of modern ICT gadgets would enhance the detection of criminals and their locations.

According to him, proper utilisatiom of high technology facilities will enable the taking of proactive steps to check the activities of criminals.

He observed that Nigeria was under-policed, hence the need to recruit more security agents to boost the numerical strength of the nation’s security architecture.

Tambuwal also called on the government to enhance the welfare of security personnel to enable them to perform optimally.

He noted that the security situation in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states had improved as instances of banditry attacks, cattle rustling, and armed robbery, had reduced drastically.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP, had commended Gov Bala Mohammed for his exceptional performance in the provision of infrastructure.

He said his party would continue to ensure internal democracy in all its activities, saying eligible party members were free to contest for any elective position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those on the entourage of the chairman were the former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, former President of the Senate, David Mark, and the PDP Deputy National Chairman, Nazif Gamawa.

Vanguard

