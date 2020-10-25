Vanguard Logo

Kaduna Security Update: 24-hour curfew extended to entire state

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew to cover the state. It was earlier imposed on some communities in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the measure was taken to “help safeguard our communities, protect lives and property and contain criminal elements who are looting public and private assets.”

“The extension of the 24-hour curfew to all the 23 local government areas of the state is effective immediately.”

“KDSG will keep the situation under review and regrets the inconvenience it may cause to law-abiding citizens.

“The state government wishes to appeal to all residents of the state to kindly bear with the government as it takes necessary action to maintain law and order, and to protect the right of citizens to live in peace,” he said.

