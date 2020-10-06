Justice for Osimibibra Warmate at last

Kindly Share This Story:

Due justice has come to Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo (PDP, Adamawa North) who triggered a national outrage when he physically assaulted a nursing mother at an adult toy shop in Abuja on May 11, 2019.

Following the firestorm of public opprobrium, Abbo, who had initially appeared defiant, was forced to apologise to the victim, Ms. Osimibibra Warmate. He also extended his apology to Nigerians, his church, political party and family for failing to represent them honourably in the public.

However, civil society and civil rights activists felt that the apologies were not enough, and that the law must be applied to enable the senator face the consequences of his action.

Two suits were filed against Abbo: one by the Nigeria Police at Zuba, Abuja, magistrate’s court in the Federal Capital Territory and the other by Warmate’s legal team at the FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

There was a twist in the tale when on August 1, 2020, the Zuba magistrate court’s president, Abdullahi Ilelah, upheld the no-case submission of the senator’s lawyers despite the clear video evidence which had circulated virally in the social media. The magistrate disclosed that the police had failed to diligently prosecute the case.

But the long arm of justice finally caught up with the senator on Monday, September 28, 2020 when Justice Samira Bature of the FCT High Court slammed a N50 million fine against him.

Most Nigerians feel satisfied that Abbo was not allowed to go scot-free with a mere apology. That would have not only have sent the wrong message, it would also not have allowed Nigerians to see yet another evidence of deep rot in the Nigeria Police.

By this judgement public officers, whether elected or appointed, will be reminded that they are public servants despite the seeming grandeur of their offices. They are not above the law.

In fact, their high positions impose deep responsibility upon them to carry themselves with absolute decorum in their public conducts or face the dire consequences of their indiscretion, especially in this age of ever-vigilant social media.

This judgement is also an eye- opener to members of the public that though the system is rotten, the courts are still there to dispense justice if we diligently pursue our rights as Ms. Warmate and her legal team have done.

It also tells us the kind of police we have today. We have a long way to go to make our police force a reliable partner in the pursuit of the course of justice for the common citizen. The social watchdog community must continue to fill in the void and come to the rescue of defenceless ordinary Nigerians.

