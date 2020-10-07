If Nigeria breaks up, restructures, our lives may not improve – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

…As Dr. Ahmed Suleiman rejects restructuring, approves institutionalization

Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Lagos-based church, Daystar Christian Centre, Wednesday said that Nigerians’ lives might not improve if the country finally breaks up or restructures.

In clarity, the above submission shows that Pastor Sam has a different opinion from the raucous clamour and of course the fugue voices of Nigerians demanding for restructuring.

“I fear that the life of the common man may not improve if Nigeria restructures into regions or even if it breaks up now. The culture of leadership that makes leaders to consume most of the resources and to leave most people impoverished will likely continue”, Sam hypothetically stated.

Suffixing to this, Dr. Ahmed Suleiman, a rights activist and lecturer, who played host to Channels TV ‘Sunrise Daily’, argued that the country should focus on institutionalization than demanding for restructuring.

He posited that: “Restructuring is the mantra of those who lost in the power game and are now blackmailing government, trying to pull us apart.

“Let’s concentrate on one system and strengthen institutions around it. Then we can do away with the ones not working.”

Embellishing the two thoughts, Presidency on Monday averred that President Muhammadu Buhari would not succumb to threats and undue pressure emanating from some individuals and socio-ethnic groups calling for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria

In a statement Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, clearly stated that: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

”This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

”Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

Connect to this, Pastor Sam, said that every Nigeria must rise beyond religious and ethnic prejudice to have collective vision for development, and adopt values like honesty, value for life, equality and excellence, noting that the culture of leadership that makes leaders to consume most of the resources and to leave most people impoverished will likely continue if we restructure the country.

His words: “This requires responsibility on the part of citizens. We must rise beyond religious and ethnic prejudice to have collective vision for development, and to adopt values like honesty, value for life, equality, excellence, etc.

“Citizens and elite that have conscience must push for this now. Perhaps, then, new structures of government can serve us well. We need to show that the African can rise above base instincts to think, organise himself and build prosperous economies.”

