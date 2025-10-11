Daystar has been platform for transforming lives – Sam Adeyemi

By Mathew Johnson

As part of activities marking its 30th anniversary, Daystar Christian Centre yesterday announced a weekend of thanksgiving, testimonies, and special events to commemorate what it described as three decades of inspiring faith, leadership, and community transformation.

The celebration, themed “Changing Lives and Making Global Impact,” is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16, 2025, across the church’s centres in Lagos and through its online platforms.

Reflecting on the milestone, Senior Pastor Sam Adeyemi, in a statement signed by Head of Communications, Daystar Christian Centre, Mr. Ayo Makinde, said the past 30 years had been a testimony of God’s faithfulness and the power of purpose-driven ministry.

He recalled: “In 1994, God gave me a revelation to teach biblical success principles that would transform lives. Since then, Daystar has been a platform where countless individuals have discovered their God-given potential and become positive examples to the world.”

He noted that the vision that birthed the church — to raise role models — had remained consistent, shaping its teachings and outreach over the years.

Deputy Senior Pastor, Mrs. Nike Adeyemi, described the anniversary as an opportunity for reflection and renewal of commitment to the church’s mission.

She said: “This anniversary is not just about our past; it is about celebrating God’s faithfulness and preparing for the next 30 years of impact.”

She explained that members and partners around the world had been encouraged to share personal testimonies of transformation through the church’s numerous platforms and service ministries.

“Over the past three decades, the church has expanded its influence beyond the pulpit, contributing to leadership training, youth empowerment, business development, and social transformation,” she added.

“This celebration is about glorifying God for every life transformed and recommitting ourselves to the work ahead.”