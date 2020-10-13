Governors summon IGP Adamu on FSARS protests

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Electricity Tariff Increase also Top Agenda as Governors meet today

By Henry Umoru

DISTURBED by the continued cases of protests across the country, the six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF have summoned the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to brief them today on the security situation in the country.

Following the level of oppression and brutality meted against citizens by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the country, there have protests against their actions by Nigerians

Increase in electricity tariff will also top the agenda of the 19th NGF Teleconference meeting

The meeting which according to its notice from the Director General of the NGF Asishana Bayo Okauru, will commence at 2 pm will also be briefed by the technical committee on electricity tariffs.

A statement by the NGF Headof Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Barkindo read, “The NGF will be holding its 19th Teleconference meeting tomorrow Wednesday October 14th 2020, the high point of which will be the entry of the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu who will explain the security situation in the country to the governors, particularly regarding the FSARS protests.

The meeting which according to its notice from the Director General of the NGF Asishana Bayo Okauru, will commence at 2 pm will also be briefed by the technical committee on electricity tariffs.

“The hike in the electricity tariffs almost set the country on a nationwide imbroglio as a sequel to the actions intended by Labour, few weeks ago, until the Governors intervened.

“The Ministers of Works and Housing, Communications and Digital Economy and Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management will also be on hand to address the Governors, one after the other.

“The Humanitarian Resources and Disaster Management Minister, Saadatu Umar Farouk will be discussing how to lift a hundred million Nigerians out of Poverty with the Governors.

“Other matters that would be arising at the meeting would include the NESG Summit scheduled for the last quarter of the year, the conclusions of the distribution of palliatives by the Coalition Against Covid19 (CACOVID) a conglomeration of banks and some pubic spirited philanthropists including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), an update on the World Bank assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program for results (SFTAS) and another on the Governor Okowa Committee which briefs the Governors regularly on the activities of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID19 pandemic.

“The Director General’s brief will thereafter conclude the meeting, the invite states.”

