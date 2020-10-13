Flavour, Phyno, Zoro join #ENDSARS protest in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Award winning musicians have joined #ENDSARS protest seeking for the reformation of SARS and end to police brutality, assault and maltreatment in the country.

In Enugu, where the protest is ongoing, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli aka Flavour has denied himself the comfort in his house to join protesters who are furiously demanding an end to the operations and activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

READ ALSO:

Joining him in the protest was Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno and another Igbo rapper Zoro.

Enjoy the video below:



Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: