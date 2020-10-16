EndSARS: Protesters in Osogbo observe jumaat on express road

Kindly Share This Story:

Defy downpour, fires gunshots

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

As the #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital entered its eight day on Friday, protesters in the state capital observed jumaat service on Gbongan-Osogbo express road.

They were joined by truck drivers who were caught up in the gridlock and othe motorists who could not make it to the mosque.

The protesters arrived Olaiya junction in their numbers around 10am to continue their daily routine which was disrupted on Thursday by hoodlums, who attacked the protesters.

The Osun Coordinator of RevolutionNow movement, Olawale Bakare, while addressing journalists said they were well prepared for the hoodlums who attacked the peaceful protesters yesterday, adding that their attempt to hijack the protest would not succeed.

He added that their demand is to overhaul the Nigeria Police and not replace SARS with SWAT without proper reform of the security outfit.

To curb unexpected attacks, the protesters blocked the Odi-Olowo Olaiya road, Old-Garage to Olaiya and Okefia to Olaiya junction as well.

Businesses were paralysed as shop owners around Olaiya junction could not displayed their wares as some of the protesters were unruly and we’re harassing shop owners a the area.

However, when it was 2pm, the Muslims among the protesters rather than leave the scene embark on the mandatory call to prayer, perform ablution and observed the two rakaats prayer.

Meanwhile shortly after the prayers, some protesters were seen with dane gun, shooting into the air at intervals, while they defy downpour which lasted for about 10minutes, to ensure that no vehicle breached the barricades placed on the roads.

After about 7 hours, the protesters opened all the road and ensure that normalcy return to the express road.

Vanguard

