Osun communities protest, seek Adeleke’s intervention over substandard road construction

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Dwellers of about six communities in Ido-Osun, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State on Friday protested against the standard of road constructed in the areas, describing it as “poorly executed”.

The 4.76km road, which cut across six communities, is a World Bank and Federal and State Governments counterfunded project under the RAAMP scheme and was awarded to an Osogbo-based contractor.

According to the protesting residents, the road was tarred on Sunday but some portion of the road was washed away following the downpour in the area on Sunday.

Armed with placards with inscriptions such as; ‘We say no to No drainage and Stonebase road’, ‘We need quality road in Aduramigba’, ‘Don’t cause quick pain for six communities’,’We kick against corruption on this project’ among others.

Speaking with newsmen, Chairman, Aduramigba Community, Mr Sunday Ogundele, expressed deep disappointment with both the contractor and consultant with the manner the road project was executed, wondering how a road would be constructed only on a mud and without drainage.

He added the community has during the construction process petitioned Governor Ademola Adeleke on the low quality of work being done with a view to calling the contractor to order.

His words, “The quality of this road is so poor, they started tarring the road on Sunday and Monday but the that rainfall on Thursday washed away the asphalt in some portion.

“In March, Governor Adeleke came here and promised that they will do all the drainage and ensure that the contractor do stone based road, however, the contractor did otherwise.

“We appeal to Governor Adeleke to come and inspect the work on that road, the road is very strategic because it leads to over six community including Igi-Gogoro, Unity Estate, Okini, Ifon, Ilobu, Erin and others. I am sure they can’t construct this kind of road in Governor’s hometown.”

In a swift reaction, Governor Adeleke instructed a team from the Ministry of Works to visit the project and review its execution with a view to ensuring remedial steps.

A statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed states, “Top officials from the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Works and O-RAMP Project have visited the community affected by the reportedly, sordidly constructed road for on the spot assessment, interaction with the community and to deliver the message of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“The team related Governor Adeleke’s directive for an immediate review of the work done on the road while directing remedial action in line with best practices”.