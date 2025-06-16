Benue killings: Outrage as protesters block roads

Benue youths take to streets to protest against killings in Benue.

By Chioma Obinna, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Peter Duru, John Alechenu and Abel Daniel

Hundreds of youths in Benue State, yesterday, blocked major roads to protest the continuous attacks, killings, and displacement of people in the state by armed herders.

Recall that rampaging herdsmen killed no fewer than 200 men, women, children and internally displaced persons in Yeluwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday.

This came as President Bola Tinubu ordered security chiefs to fish out perpetrators of the bloodletting in Benue State, describing the killings as inhuman and anti-progress

The angry youths, in their thousands took over the popular Wurukum Roadabout in Makurdi and called on the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility, which is to protect all the citizens.

The youths urged security agencies to redouble their efforts to ensure that all displaced people return to their ancestral homes and continue with their normal lives, as they rebuffed attempt by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode to address them.

It took the intervention of Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, VDM, who prevailed on the angry Benue youths to end their protest over the massacre in the state after they took over the popular Wurukum Roadabout, yesterday.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has condemned the latest attack, saying that nothing should warrant the taking of lives.

This came as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emenari Ifeanyi, said that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has taken over the security of the state.

Meantime, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has blamed the killing on the failure of government, describing the sordid affair as a stain on Nigeria’s collective conscience.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in his reaction, urged on all Nigerians regardless of tribe or religion to unite in condemning the atrocity, noting “We must hold our leaders accountable and insist on sustainable solutions to the violent tragedies claiming lives across the country.”

Also, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has raised the alarm over the continuous killings in Benue State, warning that the unchecked violence could ignite ethnic conflict across the country. It also called for the sack of the security chiefs for failing to carryout their duty to the people of the state.

The Catholic Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, has led prayers for victims of the massacre in Benue State.

Meanwhile, there is tension in Kadarko and other Tiv communities bordering the Benue communities where the herdsmen allegedly killed no fewer than 200 people n Yeluwata, Guma council, Benue State.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said: “The latest news of wanton killings in Benue State is very depressing. We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated. Enough is now enough.

“I have directed the security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them.

“Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.

“This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue. Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice.”

Benue youths protest massacre, block highways in Makurdi

The thousands of protesters, who stormed the Roundabout as early as 7a.m., singing solidarity songs as they marched round the popular Roundabout near the Makurdi Bridge resisted all pleas by the Benue State Police Commissioner, Ifeanyi Emenari and the Deputy Governor, Ode to vacate the Roundabout as commuters remained stranded. “Even the low flying helicopters that came hovering round the area did not diter the protesters, who stood their ground as they moved around with tree branches and placards with inscriptions like “Stop Benue killings,” “Government has failed us,” “We will not surrender to Fulani,” among others.

“One of the leaders of the youths and social media influencer, Seedoff Mbapuunlamented that they embarked on the protest because the attacks and killings in the state were getting out of hand and that the government was not doing enough to end it. “He said: “These attacks have been going on for years and no one is safe anymore and Yelewata is not far from Makurdi. People are killed everyday in Benue and the world is not aware. We have had enough that is why we came out to let the world know.”

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Brahms Ikuan said: “We cried, sent messages and open letters, but nobody listened to us. Nobody came to our aid. At this moment we are not sure if there will be any place called Benue tomorrow.

“Despite the attacks and killings in Yelwata yesterday, up till now, no word from the government or any prominent person. They have abandoned us.

“We want the world to know that Benue is being wiped out on the face of the earth and nobody cares about what is happening,” he said.

Also, Mr. Gideon Inyom accused the government of giving the herders unfettered access into the Benue communities by relaxing the state anti-open grazing law.

Inyom said all they wanted was security of lives and property, adding that such was the primary responsibility of every government worldwide.

The youth shortly after brought out cooking utensils and two bags of rice to prepare their meal when the Deputy Governor, Sam Ode drove in to address them. “They refused to listen to him, asking him to leave the scene, demanding for the governor to come and address them. “But in the mist of the confusion the Deputy Governor drove off and some policemen fired teargas cannisters to disperse the huge group.

In the ensuing stampede the angry youths remained defiant. They took over the New Otukpo Road making bonfire on segments of the road stretching to the Abu King Shuluwa Road junction. “The standoff lasted about five hours when VeryDarkMan drove from the Konshisha Street axis of the town to meet up with them, as they had also barricaded all the link roads and singing war songs.

His emergence triggered heavy jubilation among the protesters, who surged forward to catch a glimpse of him.

Addressing the angry youths who listened attentively, by the UBA junction, he appealed to them to open up the barricaded roads to allow for free flow of traffic and also put out the bonfire made on major roads.

He pointed out that the era of embarking on violent protest was over saying “Before coming here, I saw very disturbing things I have never seen in my live. I saw children burnt to ashes, alot of children, a lot of people, crops, peoples food were burnt in Yelewata and we have a government.

“This state has suffered this since I was a boy. I have been hearing about Benue killings since I was a child, herdsmen and the Benue people. Till tomorrow the government has not been able to do any thing. “”This insecurity has left alot of youth jobless because when a state is insecured, no one would come and invest there. The youths will be frustrated and some will take to crime. So the government urgently needs to do something about it.”

Admonishing the crowd he said: “If we are protesting, we must use our brains. How do we do that? The only reason the police will shoot teargas is when you use the wrong pattern. The pattern of blocking the road will not yield desired result. “

“If you continue to make bonfire it will only give the police reason to use teargas. Think about it. But if you do it freely and walk and walk, you do the Jericho walk without fighting anyone, just the normal walk even round government house, and see if they would not act. “

“So, let’s use civility for the government to act. We must know that by blocking the road we are restricting other people. “”That being said we must do the protect but let’s be civil. The era of burning things is over, this is 2025. We have our phones and we can communicate with each other, we are bigger then this,” he added.

The protesters immediately agreed with him and started opening up the roads and they also led VDM to Wurukum Roundabout amid shooting of teargas cannisters by the police, where he also appealed to the youths to disperse. “He urged them to properly organise the protest on a scheduled date with police permission, who would also come out to provide security cover for the protest to be successful without violence.

“At that point the protesters agreed to disperse as they sang solidarity songs and also hailed him for showing up in the state and the rally venue despite the tension in the town.

Gov Alia condemns fresh killings in community

Governor Alia, who was represented by his deputy, Ode, on a visit to the scene of the heinous act earlier, yesterday, said: “Governor Alia acknowledges and shares in your pains and grief caused by the attacks on your community by criminal elements suspected to be armed herdsmen.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alia said the state government was consistently engaging with federal security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to strengthen security interventions and provide lasting solutions to these persistent attacks.

“The state’s joint operations units are also being strengthened, and the government will not relent in its utmost commitment to defending the lives and properties of all residents.

“In the spirit of peace and unity, we call on religious, traditional, and political leaders across the state to sensitise and guide the youths under their influence against unlawful gatherings or confrontations that may spiral out of control,” the governor added.

IGP takes over the security in state —CP

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emenari Ifeanyi, told newsmen at the scene that the IGP Egbetokun, has taken over the security of the state.

Ifeanyi said that the IGP has already deployed special forces to the state to end the attacks and killings.

The CP said: “What you saw happening in Yelewata yesterday is because we have taken over Apa, Gwer West, and are moving seriously in Agatu. They just want to do something to show that they are in control while they are not and will never be.

“We are feeling more pains than you. We are here to protect lives and property. We have security everywhere now, even in Yelwata there are tactical teams in the bush even before the attack.

“Give the special forces and tactical teams a room to work. If you prolong your stay here, you are giving the enemies more time to plan.

“We have intelligence reports of their movement, and we are blocking them, and you will see the end result,” he said.

Killings, failure of leadership-Peter Obi

Obi on his X handle, yesyerday, said: “My heart is heavy as I learn of yet another horrific series of killings in Benue of women, children, soldiers, and displaced persons, all senselessly slain. This tragedy has become too common in our national life, and the Benue situation now calls for a national emergency.“

“Over 200 lives have reportedly been extinguished in a single onslaught, homes burnt, families shattered, and communities left in ruin. “

“This is not merely violence, it is a failure of leadership, a stain on our collective conscience. Every life lost is a Nigerian life, each one precious, each one irreplaceable.“

“We cannot accept the normalization of mass killing; it is intolerable. The primary duty of any government, federal, state, or local, is to protect lives and property. When it repeatedly fails, we must ask: What kind of nation are we bequeathing to our children?“

“To the people of Benue, I say: your pain is our pain. The blood of your loved ones cries out for justice. The survival of our people must not be negotiable, it must be urgent, deliberate, and comprehensive action.“To all relevant authorities, I say that the time has come to move beyond symbolic gestures to decisive deployment. Let your actions speak louder than visits or statements. “

“The time has come for the government to prove their commitment to protecting citizens, which is the primary duty of any government.“

“A safe, secure Benue is not too much to ask; it is our moral duty, our national duty. This is not the Nigeria we deserve, nor the Nigeria we aspire to. We must end this bloodshed. We must reclaim our humanity.”

We must hold our leaders accountable —Atiku

Atiku also on his X handle, said: “I am deeply anguished and shocked by the devastating news of the fresh attacks in Benue State, where over 100 innocent lives are feared lost.

“This killings, once again targeting defenceless communities, underscores the escalating insecurity crisis facing our nation. Words cannot adequately express the sorrow felt by those left widowed, orphaned, or displaced.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities who have suffered unimaginable loss. As a nation, we must pause and reflect on the mounting human toll of this senseless violence.

“I urge the Federal Government and Benue State authorities to launch a prompt, transparent investigation into the attack. The identities of the perpetrators must be swiftly uncovered and justice served. Enhance security presence in the region, deploying necessary resources, personnel, equipment, and intelligence to guarantee the protection of vulnerable rural areas.

“Engage affected communities through dialogue, traditional leadership, and civil society to restore confidence and foster resilience.

“Accelerate compensation and support effort, including medical aid, trauma counselling, and livelihood restoration for survivors and bereaved families.

“This assault on innocent Nigerians is not just a local tragedy, it is a national emergency that demands immediate attention and decisive action.

“I call on all Nigerians regardless of tribe or religion to unite in condemning this atrocity. We must hold our leaders accountable and insist on sustainable solutions to the violent tragedies claiming lives across the country.”

HURIWA warns of looming ethnic war over herdsmen killings

HURIWA in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said, “The President is playing with fire by retaining incompetent security chiefs and the National Security Adviser despite their failure to prevent mass killings.

“The service chiefs and NSA remain ensconced in Abuja, leaving rural communities to suffer repeated tragedies.

“It is heartbreaking that families, including women and toddlers, were slaughtered and burnt alive in their homes and makeshift shelters,” it added.

Pope Leo prays for victims of Benue massacre

Pope Leo XIV, in a statement on the X handle of the Vatican News, entitled “Pope Leo prays for the victims of a ‘terrible massacre’ in Benue State, Nigeria,’ read: “Around 200 people were ‘brutally killed’ in Yelwata, in the Guma Local Government Area on the night of June the 13th/14th,” the Pope said, adding that most of the victims were internally displaced persons “sheltered by the local Catholic mission.”““Speaking just before delivering the Sunday Angelus prayer, the Pope prayed for ‘security, justice, and peace’ in Nigeria, adding that he was thinking in particular of the ‘rural Christian communities of the Benue State who have been relentless victims of violence.”“Also responding to the attack, Amnesty International Nigeria on Saturday called on Nigerian authorities to ‘immediately end the almost daily bloodshed in Benue State and bring the actual perpetrators to Justice.”

Tension rises in Nasarawa/Benue border communities over herdsmen attacks on Yelwata

Tiv residents in Kadarko and other communities in Nasarawa State bordering Yelwata have deserted their homes for fear of escalation of attack.

“Some Tiv farmers who spoke to our reporter, said that the sound of gun sound on the night of attack on Yelwata was like a war sound that set most neighbouring communities to fled their homes.“

“I and my children slept in the bush because when the gun shot became terrifying and the news that our brothers in Yelwata have been slaughtered, we had no option than to take to our heels.“

“Our people are under attack and we don’t know why the Fulanis have resolved to this unending killing of even children and women?“

“Is it that the government can no longer provide security for us any more or the government has joined force with the Fulanis herdsmen to eliminate we farmers?“

“We are not safe in Nasarawa State because we are in constantly been attacked by Fulani herdsmen unprovoked,” Mathias lamented.