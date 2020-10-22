EndSARS Protest: Buhari to address Nigerians by 7pm today

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will by 7pm today, address Nigerians on the ongoing protests by youths over the brutality of the Police especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Adesina in the statement said, “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

” Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

