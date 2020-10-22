EndSARS Protest: Buhari to address Nigerians by 7pm today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will by 7pm today, address Nigerians on the ongoing protests by youths over the brutality of the Police especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.
This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in a statement he issued in Abuja.
Adesina in the statement said, “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.
” Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”