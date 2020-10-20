EndSARS protest: Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, 20 vehicles razed

Kindly Share This Story:

PSP workers attacked, trucks vandalised

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Hoodlums on Tuesday, allegedly set ablaze Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area Secretariat in Lagos State in the wave of violent #EndSARS protest across the state.

Also, unspecified number of men of the Public Sector Participants, PSPs, under the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, employment were allegedly wounded during an attack by some hoodlums, in which refuse trucks were vandalised.

The hoodlums were said to have attacked the council Secretariat, located at Baale Street, Ajegunle.

According to an eyewitness, some of the guards who were wounded in the process have been rushed to the hospital.

In the ensuing melee many scampered for safety as the protesters stormed the council secretariat with different weapons.

“More than 20 vehicles owned by staff, who earlier reported for work, were reportedly set ablaze.

“The protesters arrived the council secretariat shortly after razing a police station on Layeni Street.

“They started attacking everybody, injuring the security officials before setting the secretariat ablaze.

”They looted the Chairman’s office, the Treasurer’s office and some offices down stairs. The Teller Machine, ATM was not spared,” a senior council source who confirmed the incident narrated.

In a similar situation, LAWMA Managing Director, MD, Ibrahim Odumbonu, who announced the attack on personnel, condemned the act and appealed to residents to provide protection for essential workers like LAWMA.

Odumbonu stated, “The attention of the authority has been drawn to an unfortunate and avoidable incident in which some of our Public Sector Participants, PSP trucks, were attacked and damaged by protesters in the cause of discharging their duties of waste evacuation across the city.

“This is in spite of visible difficulties associated with the ongoing protests, our ever dedicated sweepers and PSP operators defied all odds to carry out their legitimate duties.

“It is therefore unfortunate that those who offer essential services such as continuous collection of waste generated across the city are attacked for carrying this legitimate services.

“It is in that vein that we condemn in its strongest terms, that it is totally unacceptable to attack law abiding citizens who are only carrying out services that are beneficial to all.

“Therefore, the management of LAWMA is appealing to the good people of Lagos State to support and ensure that essential service providers like LAWMA are allowed to discharge their responsibilities to the citizens of Lagos without fear of harassment and molestation.

“We appeal to residents to support our efforts and urge those bent on fomenting troubles to turn a new leaf, because a cleaner and healthier environment is for the benefit of all.

“For waste management and PSP related issues in your area, please call our toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617.”

