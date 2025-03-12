Anger as herdsmen, bandits kill 42 in Benue, Nasarawa, Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Peter Duru & Abel Daniel

Three states – Benue, Nasarawa and Ondo – were locked in rage and protests, yesterday, over the killing of no fewer than 28 persons by herdsmen and bandits.

A pregnant woman was among 20 persons killed during a farmers/herders’ clash that left scores wounded, houses, motorcycles, and a police operational vehicle set ablaze in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.

At press time, the Nasarawa Police said they had recovered six bodies, while a witness said no fewer than 20 people died and many remained missing.

Market women and youths took to the streets over the kidnap of nine surveyors as Ondo State Government, the Police and regent differed over the sacking of four communities and killing of 20 in Akure North LGA by bandits.

Indeed, there was pandemonium in Gwer West LGA of Benue State as irate youths, yesterday morning, burnt down the council secretariat in Naka and the Palace of the Chairman of Gwer West traditional council, HRH Daniel Abomtse, over alleged murder of three members of the Civil Protection Guards by suspected armed herdsmen on Monday.

The trio were on duty at On-MbaAondo, Tsambe-Mbesev Ward of the LGA when they were killed.

The mob also allegedly razed other properties in the town, including a hotel belonging to the lawmaker representing Benue North West in the Senate, Senator Titus Zam.

It was gathered that the angry youths took to the streets as early as 7am when the bodies of the three murdered local security personnel were brought to Naka for burial.

According to a source, “the youths were not only angered by the murder of the three local security personnel but the fact that government is not doing enough to check the unending incursions and killings in Gwer West LGA by armed herdsmen.

“What you see happening today (yesterday) is a revolt and demonstration of bottled up anger over the activities of armed herdsmen in Gwer West communities and the failure of the authorities to check the menace.”

Hoodlums hijacked protest — Omirin, council chairman

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Victor Omirin, said the protest, started by youths in Naka, was later hijacked by hoodlums, “and they burnt down the local government secretariat and the Ter Nagi’s palace.”

He explained that the crisis was triggered by “the murder of three members of Civil Protection Guards, who were killed in Gyaluwa community by armed herdsmen, so when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youths which was taken over by hoodlums.”

Contacted, Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, Chief Joseph Har, said the attacked community is the home of the security adviser to the governor (External) Col. Alex Ashungyu, retd.

“He (local government chairman) called and told me that the secretariat was burnt. I was also told that after burning the secretariat, they proceeded towards Abomtse’s palace and Zam’s hotel but I have not heard the latest.”

My palace, valuables burnt — HRH Abomtse

Chief Har, who could not confirm that the murdered trio were members of the Civil Protection Guards, said: “If they were farmers, hunters or local fighters, I do not know.”

Efforts to reach Ashungyu were unsuccessful but the Chairman of Gwer West Traditional Council and Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse, who said he travelled for medical check-up, confirmed the razing of his palace and other valuables in his residence.

“I travelled for a medical check-up only to hear that the boys, this morning (yesterday), razed the local government secretariat and my palace and other valuables, including three vehicles and motorcycles, that were within the premises of the palace were all burnt. But I am driving back to Naka as we speak.”

Police CP visits council with tactical team

Confirming the development in a brief statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene said: “Information has been received about an on-going protest in Naka and the commissioner of police moved this morning to the area with other tactical teams. Further developments will be communicated to you please.”

Marauders won’t escape justice — Alia

Condemning the herder’s attack and murder of the serving guards, Governor Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, stated that the inhuman act of marauding armed herdsmen “is once more, a flagrant affront to the peace and security of our communities.”

He continued: “We appreciate the deep rage and frustration that led to anxiety at Naka, headquarters of Gwer-West, including the regrettable burning of the local government secretariat and the palace of Ter Tyoshin by protesters.

“While we empathise with the sentiments of our people, we advocate restraint and foresight in funneling this anger. Destruction of our own worth simply serves to frustrate the intentions of our government, which is devoted to building up peace and security in the state.

“We request all security organs to intensify their efforts in detecting and capturing the perpetrators of this heinous atrocity. The security of our residents is paramount, and we will not rest until those culpable for this violence are held liable.”

How pregnant woman, 19 others died in Nasarawa farmers/herders’ crisis

Confirming the death of six persons, including a pregnant woman in Nasarawa LGA clash between farmers and herders, the Police command in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, SP Nansel Ranham, yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, said it had recovered six bodies so far, following deployment of men and officers of the command to the area.

“The six corpses recovered have been identified as Simeon Madaki, Ayawu Senior, Sunday Wa’azu, Vincent Sunday, Taimako Senior, and Filibus Jatau Mai’anguwa. Some houses, shops, motorcycles, and a car were also vandalised during the attack.

“During the operation, three injured victims—Samaniya Wa’azu, Vincent Ezekiel, and Johnson Maikasuwa—were rescued and taken to a medical centre for treatment.

“To ensure law and order, the area has been reinforced with personnel from the Mobile Police of 69 PMF Toto, alongside other police operatives and the military who are currently patrolling the vicinity.

“However, in the course of the intervention, the mob vandalised a police patrol vehicle and later set fire on a nearby Ruga settlement where the suspect, Sani, resided. This led to the unfortunate death of one Azumi Allah Gaba and her unborn child,’’ the statement read. The Police said they had arrested two suspects in relation to the communal crisis in Farin Dutse and restored normalcy to the area.

Meanwhile a resident, Yakubu Joshua, said more than 20 people died, while many remained missing.

He commended the security agents for the intervention but appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to come to their rescue as many were stranded, looking for food.

Protest rocks Ondo over abduction of nine surveyors

In Ondo, market women protested the abduction of nine surveyors at Owode Ilu-Abo in Akure South LGA.

The placard-carrying women expressed concern over the state of insecurity in recent times.

They blocked the road to the Governor’s Office and caused gridlock in Akure metropolis for hours, while calling on security agencies to be alive to their responsibility and secure the release of the victims.

Converging on the residence of the Ejeminkin of Akure, High Chief Oluwole Omotayo, in the state capital as early as 9am, the protesters lamented that the victims were working on site when the bandits abducted them and marched them to an unknown destination.

Marching from Omotayo residence, the protesters, who blocked the Governor’s office, urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to take decisive action and check the activities of kidnappers.

Kidnappers demand N100m

One of the market leaders, Toyin Arowosafe, who spoke with newsmen, said the abductors had opened a line of communication with them and demanded N100million ransom.

Arowosafe said they had pleaded with the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to N50million, adding that they refused.

According to her, the victims were abducted last Tuesday.

Also, one of the protesters, Comfort Afolabi, whose brother was abducted, confirmed that the abductors demanded N100million.

Surveyors went to site without protection — Special adviser

Addressing the protesters, the Special Adviser (Union Matters and Special Duties) to the governor, Bola Taiwo, blamed the nine kidnapped victims for going to the site without security operatives.

Taiwo blamed them for collecting a huge sum of money from their client but failed to secure themselves.

He said: “We shall speak with your leaders if they have reported the incident to the police. If they have not reported to the police, they should go there. That’s when the government would act.

“Nowadays, any surveyors going to site should go with police escorts. If they do, no gunmen would abduct them. No one can kidnap anyone without internal collaborators.

“You shall now go back to Ilu-Abo and cry out that those who abducted the surveyors should release them. No Hausa or Fulani man can come to Ilu-Abo and kidnap without the connivance of one of the natives. It is your people that kidnapped the nine surveyors. We will meet with your leaders and discuss with them.”

Ondo govt, police, regent, differ over sack of communities, killing of 20

Meanwhile , the state government, Police and the Regent of Ademekun Community, Princess Adelowo Adekemisola, have differed on the attack and sack of four communities by bandits.

The regent, Princess Adekemisola, said 14 persons were murdered in her community by bandits.

No fewer than 20 persons were reportedly killed and many others injured during the attack which led to the sack of four communities in Akure North council area of the state.

The sacked communities include Aba Alajido, Aba Sunday, Aba Pastor and Ademekun in Akure LGA.

She said: “Fourteen people were killed by the herdsmen who infiltrated my community and started shooting sporadically. I was told that someone called ‘Iron Body’ and some boys came to the community on Thursday.

‘’He introduced his team as ‘Commissioner Boys.’ And he was immediately confronted on who he was looking for but said he only came to seek their collaboration on how to prevent Fulani herdsmen and their cattle from the community.

“My people later told him to come; they will inform me when I arrive in the community. But it was not too long before the same ‘Iron Boys’ went to Ademekun Village, which is the next community, and began to fire gunshots and killed about 100 cows. We became scared over the development.

“It was at midnight on Saturday that Fulani herdsmen invaded the communities and began shooting and attacking anyone on sight in retaliation for the cows that were killed.

“They thought we were the ones that killed their cows. Most of those killed were from Taraba and Oyo states who were farming in the communities. They didn’t spare anyone; they killed both old and young, and they also set buildings on fire.”

There was no attack on 4 communities — state govt

However, the state government, through Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Olugbenga Atiba, described the report of attack and sack of four communities and murder of 20 persons as false.

Atiba, who noted that no community was attacked by bandits, said: “We want to state categorically that this report is not only an absolute falsehood but an attempt by the sponsors of the fake news to create panic among the residents of the state,’’

He enjoined the people “ to continue to go about their lawful businesses without fear, as the state government has created a peaceful and safe ambience for all and sundry.”

Communities were attacked – Police

Like the regent, the state police command, through its spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that bandits attacked communities in the state.

Odunlami said: “The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ala received information regarding an attack at Sunday Camp, a settlement along the boundary of Ondo and Edo states, on March 8, 2025.

“The command is aware of the attack on Sunday Camp and the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, has directed that the ongoing covert operation being carried out across the state to rid the command of bad elements be intensified

“However, the police command never confirmed the killing of 20 farmers, as falsely reported.”

Akure group tasks Aiyedatiwa on killings, kidnapping

Worried by the development, a group, Ooye Development Initiatives, ODI, in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday, urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to prioritise the protection of lives and property of the people of Akure North and South against kidnapping, killing and ransom-demand from the people by bandits.

ODI’s President, Tokunbo Jegede, in a statement, said the issue of kidnapping and killings in some parts of Akure and the state in general had become increasingly frightening.

Jegede said: “We as a group, call on the state government to act swiftly in restoring peace and order in these areas. Our people are too vulnerable to the attacks of these nefarious individuals who seem to have a field day in shedding innocent people’s blood, killing and maiming without the government coming to their aid.’’