‘How Kano police station was attacked, cops wounded, vehicles destroyed’

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed an attack launched by hoodlums on the Garko Police Division area of the state, leaving no fewer than three personnel sustaining injuries.

Similarly, the command said the attack also led to the setting ablaze of it patrol vehicle and destruction of three other vehicles belonging to Hisbah and Garko Local Government council.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna said nine persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Haruna said the incident leading to attack of the division occurred when it officers from Wudil area command arrested and took three (3) suspects in connection with an alleged homicide case to the Garko Police Division and some hoodlums mobilized and stormed the division to protest the death of the victim with the intent to lynch the suspects who were under investigation in custody.

According to him, “On 5th September 2025, officers from Wudil Area Command lawfully arrested three (3) suspects in connection with the homicide case and brought them to Garko Police Division for further investigation. During the suspects’ interview at the Division, an angry crowd armed with sticks and stones, protesting the death of the victim, mobilized and violently attacked the Division, disrupting police activities with the intent to lynch the arrested suspects.

“The mob action resulted in significant property damage, including the burning of a divisional patrol vehicle, destruction of three vehicles belonging to Hisbah and Garko Local Government Council, and breaking of windows of the Police Divisional building. Three police personnel sustained injuries and were rushed to Wudil Hospital, where they are responding treatment. Tragically, during the chaos, a burning tyre burst and struck one of the frontline attackers, leading to his death, and three others sustained injuries.

“The Kano State Police Command has launched full investigations into the alleged case of culpable homicide reported on 4th September 2025 in Garko Local Government Area, and the subsequent violent mob action that disrupted lawful police operations,” the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO said.

He further said normalcy has since returned to the area as the Commissioner of Police in a swift response directed containment Operations including stakeholder engagements that immediately restored peace and public order in the community.

Haruna added, “Meanwhile, nine (9) suspects have been arrested for their roles in the mob action. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other perpetrators involved in the attack.

“The Command cautions the public against taking laws into their hands, as such actions undermine the rule of law and disrupt public peace. Citizens are reminded to channel grievances or concerns to the appropriate authorities rather than resorting to violence.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, assures the people of Kano State of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, maintaining peace, and ensuring justice in all cases. He urges residents to remain calm, cooperate with the Police, and refrain from acts that could jeopardize public safety,” the command’s imagemaker, SP Haruna however stated.