EndSARS: Minister urges Nigerians to shun incitement, support govt

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, on Sunday appealed to Nigerians to shun all forms of incitement as peaceful ENDSARS protests had been hijacked by bad elements.

Dingyadi made the plead at a news conference in Sokoto, reassuring Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to enhance the living standard of Nigerians.

He said that the EndSARS protest started in the last 15 days peacefully, and President Muhammadu Buhari had heeded to the genuine protesters’ demands.

According to him, the protests, which was motivated by ill actions of some policemen, resulted in the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and was replaced with Special Weapon And Tactical Team (SWAT) by the president.

He said that officials of the newly introduced outfit were on training fields and in about a month time would be posted to formations.

The minister said that the Federal Government had executed viable policies geared toward wealth creation and empowerment, enjoining Nigerians to remain calm as many programmes were underway.

Dingyadi said that unity of Nigeria, as a nation, should not be compromised.

He said that government was investigating the causes and alleged sponsors of the violence as well as the destructions incurred.

”The voice of our protesting citizens in parts of the country have been heard, other demands named ‘5for5′, and the president has decided full implementation.

”President Buhari indicated commitment by reforming Nigeria Police through the establishment of Police Trust Fund and other welfare packages, including new salary,” Dingyadi said.

He said that the state governors had been instructed to constitute panels of inquiry to interface with the cases of human right violations by the defunct SARS, support victims and to punish the erring officials.

Dingyadi also interacted with community and religious leaders, urging them to propagate the mission of peaceful coexistence and the need for increased awareness among people.

He underscored the importance of religious and community leaders positions in shaping the citizens’ directions.

The minister pleaded with them to use their respective positions toward ending the unlawful protests that led to violence, vandalism and looting.

In their separate remarks, Sheikh Bashir Gidan-Kabawa, Ustaz Ahmad Helele and Uztaz Abubakar Usman-Riba, expressed their readiness to partner with the government.

They urged Nigerians to understand every action of a group or individual before supporting their missions.

