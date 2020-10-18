EndSARS: fix road, refineries, Group points the way out

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

As #EndSARS protesters continue to spread, and the protesters getting daring every new dawn, the convener of the group, Supportive Youths for Change, Comrade Sunny Nwakego has outline some of the things the Federal government need to address as a matter of urgency to calm the restive youths.

Nwakego’s Supportive Youths for Change, had days ago demand for police reform, insisting reforming the police was a far better option than banning.

However at the weekend, with the protesters not backing down in their demands, the leader of the non-governmental organization has called on the Federal government to quickly embark on the fixing of roads.

” Most of the federal roads in Niger Delta region are in terrible shape, especially the South South, South East and South West roads” adding that

the Benin – Warri highway has become a death trap.

“The government must also fix the issue of electricity where the electricity distribution company has failed Nigerians, small scale business which depends on electricity are closing down, people are paying for electricity bills they did not consume, the issue of over bloated bills must also be addressed too, all these are what are making the youths protest”

He also pleaded for refineries to be fixed, “the cost of fuel is beyond the ordinary man in the street, if our refineries are in in good condition, we will be able to refine fuel here and sell it at a lower price and if the issue of refineries can not be solved, then fuel price should be crashed, this will go a long way in curbing the protest” he advised.

