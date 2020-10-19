EndSARS: Cleric advocates caution, foresees bigger crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

Leader of Love God’s Direction (LGD), Pastor Symbol Irame, has called for caution in the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country, warning that it might lead to a civil war.

A statement by him in Ughelli, Delta State, Monday, said the call became necessary because the reaction of the Federal Government to the protest will not be palatable and the situation in the country will be worse than was experienced during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said God has revealed to him that the Federal Government will suddenly declare a state of emergency in Nigeria as a step to contain the ongoing #EndSARS protest by youths of the country.

His words: “And because the state of emergency will be declared unexpectedly by the Federal Government, people will be stranded at different transit positions.

“Those who were out of their homes cannot return home.

“I saw the military were oppressing and harassing anybody in sight irrespective of social status, whether a king, pastor, rich or poor, male or female, young or old, Nigerian or foreigners.

“Everyone was beaten up and women were even abused. The military chased people into their houses and into churches. The only places they feared to enter were shrines.

“I call on the youths to call off the protest because danger is ahead. The Federal Government does not mean well for you,” he warned.

