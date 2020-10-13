Vanguard Logo

Nigerians react as Wike warns #ENDSARS protesters not to demonstrate in his state

All proposed protests under #EndSARS hereby prohibited - Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Cross River State.

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have reacted to a statement credited to Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers, where he issued an order prohibiting residents in Rivers state from embarking on #ENDSARS protest.

Protests have swept the nook and crannies of Nigeria, following alleged brutalization, dehumanization, extortion, extra judicial killings, intimidations and assaults from the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

However, Wike,  through his Paulinus Nsirim, commissioner for information and communications, described the protest as useless, noting that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had disbanded the unit of the Police force.

His word: “The Rivers State Government hereby [wishes] to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

READ ALSO: SARS: IGP goes tough, orders arrest of violators of citizens rights

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

Irked with his comment, Nigerians via twitter swiftly reacted

Below are some gathered comments:

Here are five major demands from #ENDSARS Protesters:.

Immediate release of all arrested protesters

Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families

Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of Police misconduct (within 10days)

In line with police act, psychological evaluation and retaining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed

 Increase Police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens .

Vanguard

