Nigerians react as Wike warns #ENDSARS protesters not to demonstrate in his state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have reacted to a statement credited to Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers, where he issued an order prohibiting residents in Rivers state from embarking on #ENDSARS protest.

Protests have swept the nook and crannies of Nigeria, following alleged brutalization, dehumanization, extortion, extra judicial killings, intimidations and assaults from the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

However, Wike, through his Paulinus Nsirim, commissioner for information and communications, described the protest as useless, noting that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had disbanded the unit of the Police force.

His word: “The Rivers State Government hereby [wishes] to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

READ ALSO:

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.”

Irked with his comment, Nigerians via twitter swiftly reacted

Below are some gathered comments:

He shared cup of rice during campaign. Somewhere in Nigeria, a democratic government, Gov Wike is banning a peaceful protest, the violation of human rights in Nigeria is beyond unbearable now! #SarsMustGoNow #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Righteous Stoner 🍁 (@Ingrid_thinking) October 13, 2020

Oga wike it’s our constitutional right! #WeMove — Maztaray (@AyivorMike) October 13, 2020

#SarsMustend #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria protest is on going @ PortHarcourt pleasure park now…

If you’re in PortHarcourt we need the numbers…

Wike is about snitching on us..

@ — #EndSARS The SEVENTH SON (@MendezMartins) October 13, 2020

I opine we should all see from wike’s point of view. Rivers state is a very volatile state and we all know this. He knows this too and is tryNa make sure nothin go wrong. Let’s allow PH lie low for now abeg. It’ll be a bloodshed if police kill one youth, mistakenly or otherwise — #ENDSARS (@ManLikeObi_) October 13, 2020

This is what vexed me most about Wike’s nonsense https://t.co/jjsRA7lsdH — Tobi Flink Dapo (@Tobi_Flink) October 13, 2020

Govornor wike is depriving the good people of Rivers state of their right to peaceful protest what is this nation turning into oluwa we need your help — osaisquare#precious (@EOsaisai) October 13, 2020

Wike is being dumb by his instruction, anyway let portharcourt people protest with say no to police brutality since that hasn’t been ended — Ojor Favour (@favour_ojor) October 13, 2020

Why do I have this feeling that Wike did that on purpose? In Port Harcourt, white is not white. The fact that someone is screaming that he has been shot by the police does not mean there’s a bullet in his leg even if his blood is visible. Wike wants to incite people to PROTEST! — Ben X (@Benn_X1) October 13, 2020

Wike fall hand there. He should be on the right side of history. — Emuata (@Emuatalol) October 13, 2020

The hot blood that runs in Wike, runs in every port harcourt breed, We are very stubborn.

We’d rather die in the fields than die sleeping.

Intimidation is our enemy. #SarsMustGoNow — Ébi Wali™ (@Ebiwali_) October 13, 2020

Amnesty please leave our Governor alone. We don’t want protest in PHC the President has spoken. Wike no the terrain more than you and know how things can go bad and out of control. https://t.co/yDPjD8ZWJW — asukutj (@asktja) October 13, 2020

Remember when I said Gov Wike was gradually getting out of control? And everyone “loved his way”. You always know a dictator/tyrant from the little decisions they make. #wike — The mad gentleman (@de_nerdy) October 13, 2020

Gov Wike is infringing on the rights of the people of Rivers State. It’s the right of citizens to protest peaceful, even Buhari can’t give such order, Wike is even a lawyer that should know what the constitution says about freedom of gathering, but many are mad, few are roaming. — Eniola (@UNCLE_AJALA) October 13, 2020

Here are five major demands from #ENDSARS Protesters:.

Immediate release of all arrested protesters

Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families

Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of Police misconduct (within 10days)

In line with police act, psychological evaluation and retaining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed

Increase Police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens .

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: