Lagos begins plans to rebuild police stations destroyed during #EndSARS unrest

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has begun moves to reconstruct police stations that were destroyed during the 2020 #EndSARS protests, as part of broader efforts to close lingering security gaps across the state.

The initiative, being coordinated through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), was disclosed alongside plans for the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security, scheduled for December 11, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

The #EndSARS protests, which started as peaceful demonstrations against the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over allegations of brutality, later degenerated into violent unrest, leading to the destruction of police stations, courts and other public infrastructure across Lagos.

Speaking during a media briefing at the LSSTF office in Alausa, Ikeja, Executive Secretary of the Fund, Ayodeji Ogunsan, said the remaining police stations yet to be rebuilt have been inspected and that reconstruction works would commence soon.

According to him, the rebuilding effort is part of a wider strategy to restore operational capacity to security agencies and improve safety across communities.

Ogunsan, who assumed office in October, pledged to deepen transparency, enlarge the Fund’s support base and ensure that donations directly impact security at street level where residents feel it most.

He disclosed that over the years, the LSSTF has provided critical support to security agencies, including patrol vehicles, communication equipment, bullet-proof vests, marine assets and specialised training, through corporate and individual donations.

He further announced that the Fund would soon launch a renewed retail donation campaign designed to allow every Lagos resident to contribute to security, regardless of the amount.

“Whether ₦500 or ₦50 million, what matters is participation. Security is personal, and everyone has a role to play,” he said.

Ogunsan also revealed plans for awareness campaigns, digital donation platforms, youth-focused initiatives, volunteer programmes and enhanced community engagement, while encouraging donations in kind such as surveillance equipment, emergency response tools, tracking systems and data technologies.

He called on professionals in cybersecurity, engineering, psychology, criminology, data science and related fields to volunteer expertise towards strengthening the state’s security architecture.

Expressing gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the confidence reposed in him, Ogunsan described his appointment as a call to service and stressed the importance of innovation, collaboration and people-centred responses to modern security threats.

He added that the forthcoming town hall meeting would feature an account of the LSSTF’s stewardship, a briefing on emerging crime trends by the Commissioner of Police, and the unveiling of new security priorities by the governor, alongside stakeholder deliberations on collective safety strategies.

Calling for collective action, Ogunsan said a safer Lagos is only possible through shared responsibility and sustained partnerships between government, businesses and residents.